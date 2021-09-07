Manchester United keen on signing England international midfielder next summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer of 2022.

Rice is regarded among the best midfielders in the country, with his performances for both West Ham and England having been consistently superb for some time now.

With Rice having been with Chelsea’s academy earlier in his career, you imagine the Blues will have one eye on his progress with a view to rectifying their mistake.

However, according to ESPN, Manchester United are ready to challenge to sign Rice, with a move in the summer of 2022 mooted as a possibility.

There is suggestion in the report by ESPN that any potential suitor would have to pay West Ham in excess of £80m in order to get Rice through the door.

There is usually a premium attached to English players which sees their valuation skyrocket, but in Rice’s case, he’d be worth every penny.

A midfielder who patrols the deeper areas in front of the defence, while also being able to spring an attack by driving with the ball or threading a pass, Rice is a truly accomplished player.

Man United’s midfield is screaming out for a player like him to provide support for the defenders and keep the ball moving through the middle of the park.

And the best part is, he’s only 22-years-old…