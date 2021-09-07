Newcastle United journalist George Caulkin has hit back at the club over their statement on finances.

The Magpies posted a statement on the back of the transfer window claiming that the club is ‘committed’ to being run in a ‘sustainable’ way and that if there is money to be spent, it will be spent.

Newcastle did spend big on one player in particular over the summer, signing Joe Willock permanently from Arsenal for a fee of £25million.

But other than that one signing, the Magpies were very quiet, leading to more criticism from fans over the way the club is run.

The club statement was intended to ease criticism, but it has only fuelled more, and Magpies journalist Caulkin has explained why during an appearance on The Athletic Podcast.

“I am sort of concerned, it does feel like we’re building to something, yet again at Newcastle,” he said, as noted by This is Futbol.

“Surely there’s money for a £2m loan fee or a £1m loan fee? They’ve cleared the decks in terms of getting people out of the squad, there should be room for manoeuvre in terms of wages, and in Newcastle’s last match at home to Southampton, fans were calling for Steve Bruce’s head for the first time inside the stadium.

MORE: Concerning image of Fraser suggests injury

“It wasn’t the whole stadium, it was pockets of it – but if they support Steve Bruce, then he needed help.

“The other thing about this statement, the interesting thing – no one’s put their name to it.

“So what does it tell you about Newcastle? Well, it tells you it’s a mess.”