Newcastle United have suffered a potential injury blow over the course of the international break.

The international periods are always a little nervy for clubs as they wait in hope that all of their internationals will return to the club safe and well.

But sometimes injuries happen when players are representing their countries, and the clubs are left to pick up the pieces.

And that looks set to be the case for Ryan Fraser, who looks set to return to St James’ Park injured in a fresh blow for Steve Bruce.

Images have surfaced on social media via talkSPORT showing Fraser leaving Scotland’s team hotel on crutches and in a protective boot.

? ????????? ????????? ? Ryan Fraser has been spotted leaving the Scotland team hotel in a protective boot and on crutches ? Doesn’t look good for #NUFC’s winger. pic.twitter.com/RkCHyddnrs — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That would suggest a significant injury for Fraser ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying clash with Austria tonight, and indeed ahead of his Newcastle return.

The 27-year-old made 18 Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season and has made three substitute appearances during the new campaign.