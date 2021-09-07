Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Solskjaer have already clashed on a key issue

It seems safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United was more of an impulse signing than being part of their long-term strategy, so they will now need to find to fit him into this team.

As he’s aged he’s drifted into a central role and plays more like a traditional number 9 compared to his old inside forward position when he caused havoc at Old Trafford initially, but a report from Sportbible has indicated that there may be some disagreements over his best position.

Admittedly the comments come via Paolo Di Canio so there’s a large chance that he’s just decided this himself, but he does believe that Ronaldo wants to play in a wider role, while Solskjaer sees him as a central player.

Playing through the middle makes even more sense when United have Rashford and Sancho to play on either side, while Greenwood and Martial also look more effective cutting in from the wider roles so it should really be Cavani and Ronaldo rotating as the focal point in the penalty box.

Time will tell if there really is an issue here and you have to think his playing role would’ve been discussed and agreed upon before anything was signed, but it will be interesting to see where he actually fits into the team.