The Four Argentine Premier League players could face criminal charges in Brazil

Following the embarrassing scene in São Paulo this past weekend due to the suspension of the match between Argentina and Brazil, further news continues to trickle out of the incident.

According to Brazilian-based journalist Marcelo Silva de Sousa, a Federal Police source confirms that Emiliano Martínez, Emi Buendía, Cristian Romero, and Giovani Lo Celso are under investigation for possibly committing a crime.

The report states that the four players could be facing a crime of ideological falsehood for not revealing the passage through England in the travel declarations.

In Brazil, ideological falsehood involves omitting or misrepresenting information in a public document or statement to alter the truth. If the alleged crime is proven, the penalties contemplated in the penal code range from fines to 1-5 years in prison.

Now it seems likely any of these four men face any prison time, but perhaps they’ll be asked to pay a fine for this issue.