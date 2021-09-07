“They told us that we had to go” – Emiliano Martínez opens up about what occurred during the Argentina-Brazil suspended match

The Argentine National Team board of directors reached an agreement with Aston Villa, and Emiliano Martínez returns to Europe. T

As the goalkeeper was about to depart Argentina, Martínez spoke to the media at the Ezeiza International Airport. Marca relayed his comments about what happened in São Paulo in the match between Brazil and Argentina.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old elaborated on his feeling training for three days and no being able to compete is a bitter feeling.

“We all know what happened. We prepare for three days in Brazil to play the game, and to have it canceled after five minutes is a bitter feeling. We had everything to win it, and for political reasons, I don’t know what happened, it was canceled, and we had to come back,” Martinez said.

Martínez also spoke about what went on inside the locker room with the Brazilian health officials as the Argentine squad was hoping to get back onto the pitch. The Aston Villa goalkeeper would reveal that the match wouldn’t continue, and they had to leave the country.

“We did not understand anything. We stayed half an hour to see if we would go out to play or warm up again, and after 30 or 40 minutes, they told us that we had to go,” Martínez said.

He then stated that he felt that Argentina would head into that match against Brazil and walk out with the victory and all the points.

“It’s a shame because we were going to win. We were confident; the team was doing well,” Martínez said.

There are no further updates as to whether this game will continue.