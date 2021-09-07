Concern for Tottenham as star misses international fixture after sustaining calf injury

Tottenham star Heung-min Son has suffered an injury while on international duty with South Korea.

Son is a key figure at Spurs, with the club relying heavily on his relationship with talisman Harry Kane. The pair, when on song, are virtually unstoppable.

With Kane now back in the side and up to speed, he will have been hoping that he and Son could pile the misery on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off.

However, as is reported by The Sun, it’s not clear whether Son will be available to feature in the contest, with the 29-year-old having been unable to escape international duty unscathed.

As the report notes, Son has sustained a calf injury while playing for South Korea and has been ruled out of their World Cup qualifier against Lebanon.

While his absence is thought to be a precautionary measure, Spurs fans will be understandably anxious that he might not make the game on Saturday.

Spurs are currently top of the Premier League, having won all three of their opening fixtures without having conceded a single goal.

If Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are to continue that strong start, they’ll need all their best players – Son included – fit and available for selection.

Spurs also host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 19th September. If Son misses the Palace game, he HAS to be back for that.