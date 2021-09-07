Video: Pitch invaders crowd Man United star Bruno Fernandes for a selfie during Azerbaijan vs Portugal

There are often debates among the elite countries over the merits of playing international games against weaker opposition, but you can see that most of these teams do benefit from playing against better sides and it’s also a huge deal for the fans too.

That was certainly the case in Azerbaijan today as Portugal came to town, and it was Bruno Fernandes who was the focus of attention from pitch invaders who wanted a selfie with him:

Fans invaded the pitch to take a pic with Bruno Fernandes. Seems he's quite known in Azerbaijan?? pic.twitter.com/GY0AtMaato — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) September 7, 2021

There’s almost a dreadful moment as the final fan slips and comes oh so close to wiping everyone out, but it would be interesting to know if they get to keep that phone and stay out of the cells tonight after making it onto the field.