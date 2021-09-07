West Ham United have been tipped to ‘revisit’ Jesse Lingard having missed out on a move this summer.

Lingard performed excellently for the Hammers during a loan spell in the back-end of last season, scoring nine times and assisting five.

But he was reluctant to leave Manchester United permanently having returned this summer, and West Ham too prioritised other avenues.

That does not mean a transfer is completely off the table in the future, however, and Eurosport’s Dean Jones claims the Hammers will have another go at signing the England star.

“They’ll revisit it. There’s no doubt about that because they’d love to have Jesse back,” he told Give Me Sport.

“It’s a waiting game now and it’s all going to come down to his opportunities at Manchester United.

“He sees it as a last chance to prove to Solskjaer that he is worth a go.”

West Ham might have the perfect opportunity to sign Lingard in the winter or next summer due to the midfielder’s desire to be involved in the 2022 World Cup.

MORE: Rice release clause demand rumours dismissed

Lingard scored twice and assisted for England in their win over Andorra on Sunday, but Gareth Southgate is going to prioritise players who are playing week-in, week-out.

Manchester United are not likely to offer Lingard that sort of play time, and come January or next summer, he might have to move to save his World Cup dream.