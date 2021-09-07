“What a player” – Young Chelsea star receives rave reviews from these fans after another outstanding international performance

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Everyone can see that Billy Gilmour is an outstandingly talented footballer, so it was just a case of waiting to see when he would finally get his chance with the national team.

Scotland do have a problem where Stevie Clark’s default tactic is to sit 10 men behind the ball and thump long balls at Lyndon Dykes, but Gilmour has blossomed since getting his chance and his touch and composure brings so much to the Scotland midfield.

They secured a vital 1-0 win away against Austria tonight and Gilmour was outstanding again, especially when it came to taking the ball in tight spaces, actually keeping hold of it and allowing the team to use their pace on the counter.

He’ll get plenty of time to develop at Norwich this season and he has been exposed defensively at times already this season, but he was brilliant again this evening and there’s a lot of love for him tonight from Scotland and Chelsea fans:

The most exciting thing about Gilmour is that he’s still only 20 years old so he should still improve and develop as time goes on, but he already looks like a player who simply can’t be left out for Scotland going forward.

 

More Stories Billy Gilmour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.