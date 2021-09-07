“What a player” – Young Chelsea star receives rave reviews from these fans after another outstanding international performance

Everyone can see that Billy Gilmour is an outstandingly talented footballer, so it was just a case of waiting to see when he would finally get his chance with the national team.

Scotland do have a problem where Stevie Clark’s default tactic is to sit 10 men behind the ball and thump long balls at Lyndon Dykes, but Gilmour has blossomed since getting his chance and his touch and composure brings so much to the Scotland midfield.

They secured a vital 1-0 win away against Austria tonight and Gilmour was outstanding again, especially when it came to taking the ball in tight spaces, actually keeping hold of it and allowing the team to use their pace on the counter.

He’ll get plenty of time to develop at Norwich this season and he has been exposed defensively at times already this season, but he was brilliant again this evening and there’s a lot of love for him tonight from Scotland and Chelsea fans:

I don’t care who Chelsea sign in the future out of Rice, tchouameni, Bellingham.. just as long as everyone knows it’s to play along side Billy Gilmour and not instead of.. WHAT A PLAYER — The Chelsea Scotsman (@ChelseaScotsman) September 7, 2021

Another night of cigars out for Billy Gilmour, he’d find space in bed with the big show ? — Melville King (@melvvvvkk) September 7, 2021

Well played @billygilmourrr ????????? what a talent! Brilliant composure, ability, vision on/off the ball and what’s most impressive is his work rate???#motm #Scotland ??????? — Scott Donaldson (@Martymcfly1878) September 7, 2021

Billy gilmour is just different gravy — Chiefsag79 (@SandyG1410) September 7, 2021

The young Billy Gilmour Thumbs up bro @billygilmourrr https://t.co/9eg0tCGnay — Pewon Segun Joseph ? (@Pewon1) September 7, 2021

Billy Gilmour is going to be our equivalent of Gareth Bale for Wales. What a talent — Stu (@stum1996) September 7, 2021

The most exciting thing about Gilmour is that he’s still only 20 years old so he should still improve and develop as time goes on, but he already looks like a player who simply can’t be left out for Scotland going forward.