Chelsea discussed a possible contract extension with Antonio Rudiger a month ago, according to SPORT1 reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg reports that Rudiger is ‘totally open’ right now, with it reiterated that the centre-back is one of the lower earners at Chelsea and that top club have tabled enquiries for his services.

Rudiger experienced quite the season last time out, the Germany international went from out-of-favour under Frank Lampard – leading to rumours his teammates had to defend when the legend was sacked, to being the stalwart that helped the Blues land a top four spot and win the Champions League.

The 28-year-old has been of the club’s most reliable players since Thomas Tuchel took the reins, with it evident that the defender has an ‘excellent’ relationship with the boss as Plettenberg has noted.

Rudiger has never penned an extension since joining Chelsea, who paid an initial fee of £29m, per BBC Sport, to recruit the ace from Roma in the summer of 2017.

See More: Chelsea forward earmarked as potential top target for Bayern Munich

Update T. #Rüdiger: First talks about a possible contract extension have taken place one month ago. His decision is totally open right now. Connection to Tuchel is excellent. But: He is one of the low earners at @ChelseaFC. A few top clubs have inquired about him. @SPORT1 #CFC ? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 8, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea forward earmarked as potential top target for Bayern Munich Turkish giants keen on deadline day loan swoop for Spurs defender ‘Remember the name’ – Arsenal star raves about Gunners talent after solid performance for Under-21s against League Two side

Rudiger played every single minute for Chelsea in the knockout stages as they went on to win the Champions League last season, he’s someone that cannot be allowed to walk away on a free transfer.

The 6ft3 ace has maintained a key role for the Blues so far this season, playing every minute of their three Premier League ties and the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal.

Fans will be hoping that the club can strike an agreement with Rudiger sooner rather than later, as he’ll be able to pre-negotiate a contract with foreign clubs once January rolls around.