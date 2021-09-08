Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has finally been handed some good news after a nightmare start to the 2021/22 season.

The Gunners have had problems with injuries and have made the worst possible start to the Premier League campaign, losing all three of their opening three matches without even scoring a single goal.

There may be better times ahead, however, as Thomas Partey, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have now returned to training, according to the Metro.

Arsenal fans will hope these players can come in and make an impact straight away, as they’re undoubtedly capable of turning things around for Arteta’s side if they return to full fitness and form.

Arsenal signed Partey and Gabriel last summer but are yet to see the best of them, particularly as Partey has had repeated problems with injuries since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

White, meanwhile, joined from Brighton this summer and looks a hugely promising addition, but is yet to get the chance to make any kind of an impact in Arteta’s injury-hit defence.

Of course, injuries aren’t entirely to blame for Arsenal’s struggles as they have generally been on the decline for years now, but having these three players back should have a noticeable impact quite quickly.