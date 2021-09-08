Two Arsenal youngsters given chance to train with first-team ahead of Norwich City clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly given two of the club’s youngsters a chance to train with the first-team while several of his senior players are away on international duty.

The Gunners have endured a miserable start to the season so could perhaps do with shaking things up a bit ahead of an important game against Norwich City this Saturday.

According to the Metro, Arteta has decided to take a look at young duo Tim Akinola and James Olayinka ahead of the Norwich game, and it will no doubt be interesting to see if they can make an impression.

Arsenal’s academy has produced a lot of top young players in recent times, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe among the biggest success stories as they’re now regulars in the first-team.

Joe Willock also looks a fine talent after going out on loan to Newcastle in January and making his move permanent this summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are also involved in the first-team even if they’re not regulars, so there could be a chance for Akinola and Olayinka to step up as well if they take this opportunity.