Arsenal surprisingly decide to reject midfielder transfer bid

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have reportedly decided to reject a transfer bid from Galatasaray for midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The Egypt international hasn’t played regularly for the Gunners in recent times, and will also be out of contract at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

All this points towards Arsenal surely needing to cash in on Elneny now, but Sky Sports claim he’s still in Mikel Arteta’s plans, so the club turned down a late offer that would have seen him move to Turkey before today’s deadline.

Elneny did some have strong performances in the Arsenal first-team last season, and it could still be that he’ll work his way back into the starting line up at some point.

Mohamed Elneny has been a decent squad player for Arsenal
MORE: Arsenal invited to seal major transfer after comments from club chief

Still, most Gooners will surely feel their club needs to be aiming a bit higher than making a player like Elneny a key member of their squad.

Beggars can’t be choosers, however, and Arsenal are short of options in the middle of the park as Thomas Partey has had numerous injury problems in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

