Arsenal already have their eyes on their next transfer target according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners spent heavily this summer to strengthen their ranks following their disappointing eighth-place finish last season, splashing out more than £160million.

Ben White and Martin Odegaard were among their most eye-catching transfers, but there is another player on their shortlist who they didn’t manage to get to this summer, according to reports in Spain.

La Colina de Nervion claim Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as an Arsenal target with the Gunners seeing him as the ‘ideal’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement.

Aubameyang has struggled for form since signing his new contract at the start of last season, though he did end up as the club’s joint top scorer in all competitions last term.

En-Nesyri, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, but he remains at Sevilla, where he scored 18 goals in La Liga last season.

The report claims Arsenal could move for the frontman as early as January, but Sevilla are not likely to entertain that idea.

En-Nesyri is their lead striker, and losing him January would leave them with a lot to do to find the right replacement.

As things stand, the 24-year-old is still under contract for another four years having penned a new deal only last year, and it’s understood he has a €60million release clause.