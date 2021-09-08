Video: Gareth Bale aims dig at Zinedine Zidane as he discusses Real Madrid return

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Gareth Bale has aimed what seems to be quite a clear dig at his old manager Zinedine Zidane as he discussed life back at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti.

Bale went out on loan to Tottenham last season and didn’t seem particularly likely to have a future at the Bernabeu, though that’s changed now that Zidane is no longer manager.

It has been well documented by Goal and others that Bale and Zidane did not have a great relationship, with the Wales international falling out of favour with the Frenchman in recent years.

It seems, however, that Bale is now happy to be playing under Ancelotti again, as you can see in the video below…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
PHOTOS – Cristiano Ronaldo finally starts training with Manchester United
Two Arsenal youngsters given chance to train with first-team ahead of Norwich City clash
£100m Liverpool transfer target excites Reds fans with possible transfer hint

Bale talks in the clip about preferring the style of play under the new manager, and even jokes at one point that he probably can’t say too much more than that without causing a stir.

It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old can now revive his Madrid career with Ancelotti back in charge this season.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Gareth Bale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.