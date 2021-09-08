Brazil plans to call Premier League players for October fixtures; hopes to have FIFA’s backing

The FIFA international window closes this week, but national team managers are already thinking about next month’s fixtures.

Before this month’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches for CONMEBOL, the Premier League released a statement as clubs wanted to withhold their players. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the UK has South America on its red list. Players would have to quarantine upon returning, meaning they’d miss games for their respective clubs.

Brazil was the team most affected as they eventually ended up withdrawing their call-ups for players in England. However, for the games in October, Globo Esporte reports that Tite, the national team manager, plans to call up the players from the Premier League.

Furthermore, the report states that the Brazilian Football Confederation hopes to have FIFA’s backing to enforce the mandatory release for these games. Nonetheless, English clubs, for their part, are willing to maintain the veto.

In the next set of World Cup Qualifying fixtures, the Seleção will face Colombia and Venezuela away and Uruguay in Brazil at the Arena da Amazônia.