Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Chelsea striker Timo Werner as a potential ‘top candidate’ to lead their line, according to Sport Witness via SPORT1.

The German outlet write that there is a 70% chance that Werner could move to Bundesliga powerhouses in the future, amid a dwindling role for Chelsea after a tense debut season.

It’s suggested that Werner would be seen as a ‘top candidate’ for the Bavarians were they to miss out on signing Erling Haaland next summer and if Robert Lewandowski decided against renewing his contract.

Werner faced intense criticism for the majority of last season after his big-money transfer to the Blues from RB Leipzig, he was inconsistent despite a solid return, on paper, of 12 goals and 15 assists.

The familiar links between Werner and Bayern Munich figures will ensure that this speculation will crop back up at times as it’s noted that he’s still in ‘regular contact’ with Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann helped develop Werner into the star he is today and currently manages Bayern.

It’s added that Werner has been advised by the Sports360 agency recently, who also represent Nagelsmann and two familiar faces for Werner in Bayern duo Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano.

With the question marks over Werner ultimately leading to Chelsea re-signing Romelu Lukaku this summer, the Germany international has now started playing a smaller role (if any) for the Blues.

Werner came off the bench for a one-minute cameo on Lukaku’s second debut against Arsenal before being left on the bench against Liverpool.

It’s added that Werner’s €15m-a-year wages with Chelsea would be considered an ‘XXL contract’ by Bayern, so it seems to early to be wholly convinced on the potential of this switch right now.