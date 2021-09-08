Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Carrington today for his first full day of Manchester United training.

The former Real Madrid superstar arrived back at Old Trafford this summer on a cut-price deal from Juventus ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

And he returned to Manchester last week having left the Portugal camp early due to suspension, linking up with his new teammates for his first training session on Tuesday.

Today, Ronaldo is taking part in his first full day of United training since 2009, and cameras caught him driving into the ground ahead of training.

As you can see below, Ronaldo acknowledged the cameraman and supporters waiting outside the training ground, giving them a thumbs up.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for his first day of full training ahead of his potential second Manchester United debut this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/81bgrR9vTC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2021

Ronaldo could be set to make his second United debut this weekend at Old Trafford when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take on Newcastle United on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Man United fans who are not attending the game, it will not be show on television with neither of BT Sport or Sky Sports pre-selecting the fixture for broadcast.

Image via Sky Sports News