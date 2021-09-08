Erling Haaland’s INSANE stats since 2018/19 show Man Utd & Chelsea need to break the bank for him

Erling Haaland has scored 105 goals in 105 games since the start of the 2018/19 season, it has emerged.

The Norway international is on fire at the moment, showing himself to be one of the most lethal goal-scorers on the planet, and one of the most exciting young players of this generation.

Haaland’s numbers are simply incredible considering he’s still only 21 years of age and surely still has his best years ahead of him.

See below for his mind-blowing stats, which show precisely why big clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all being tipped to pay big money for him in the near future…

To be honest, whatever anyone pays for Haaland right now is likely to be a bargain in the long run if he can keep on scoring at this rate for the next five years or more.

The youngster is surely rivalled only by Kylian Mbappe as the next big thing in world football after the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

