“Everybody knows” – Juventus FC’s Danilo doesn’t believe four Argentine Premier League players didn’t hid about playing in the UK

Juventus FC’s Danilo regretted the suspension of the super classic between Brazil and Argentina last weekend.

Last Sunday, the Brazilian authorities interrupted the FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture between Brazil and Argentina. The decision came after four players from the visiting team (Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Cristian Romero, and Giovani Lo Celso) failed to obey the established sanitary protocol to enter the country.

However, during his press conference, where AS relayed his comments, Danilo stated that it wasn’t some secret and that everyone knew where the four Argentines who are accused of violating the sanitary rules to enter the South American country were playing.

“Everybody knows that the four players from Argentina play in England. Everybody knows the rules of the United Kingdom to get to Brazil. It was not a secret for anyone,” Danilo said.

Danilo added that, despite the infractions, he did not imagine that the match would be suspended. However, he preferred not to comment on who should win the points equivalent to the game played in São Paulo after its cancellation.

“It is not for me to comment; it is up to me to comply with the rules, the laws. They (FIFA) will have access to all the evidence so that justice is done,” Danilo said.

Although he admitted that his team was “eager and very focused” for the classic with Argentina, the full-back said that Brazil has to focus on training and their last game in this FIFA window against Peru.

“We had more motivation to play, but we have to turn the page, think about today’s training, about preparing Peru,” Danilo said.