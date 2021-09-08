Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou has suggested Mikel Arteta is still lucky to be in the job at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking in the video clip below, the ex-Gunner made it clear he’s worried about the lack of effort seen from his former club as they were thrashed by Manchester City in their last game, whilst making it clear he feels this is a different kind of job for Arteta, even if he did well as a coach under Pep Guardiola in his time at City…

Arsenal fans will surely share these views after witnessing their awful start and lack of progress since Arteta took over at the Emirates Stadium, with growing calls for a big name like Antonio Conte to replace the Spaniard.

?"You say there is a process going on. Time is something we give to some and not to others. I don't know if any other manager would have so much time." @JohanDjourou evaluates Mikel Arteta's time as the manager of Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/C7gJNEbWAM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2021

Frank Lampard was in a similar position at Chelsea last season but didn’t get as much time, with the Blues likely to feel they were justified in sacking their former player as his replacement Thomas Tuchel won them the Champions League.