Fenerbahce appear to be in the running to mount a late deadline day loan swoop for Tottenham Hotspur star Ryan Sessegnon, according to CNN Turk.

It’s reported that Fenerbahce boss Vitor Pereira reacted to the potential to recruit Sessegnon positively, urging the club’s hierarchy to move for the 21-year-old immediately.

CNN Turk claim via Fotomac that negotiations have started to take Sessegnon to Turkey, with Spurs reportedly keen on loaning the talented left-sided player out again this season.

The north London outfit parted with an initial fee of £25m for Sessegnon in the summer of 2019, per BBC Sport, but the ace has found it hard to showcase his world-class potential for Spurs.

Sessegnon, who rose to stardom as he was playing a key role for Fulham at a young age, made just 12 appearances in his debut season for Spurs that was marred by injuries and spells as an unused sub.

The youngster, who can play as a left-back, left wing-back or left-winger, was sent out on loan to Hoffenheim last season, where he made 29 appearances and contributed two goals and three assists.

Premier League clubs only have two prominent leagues left to offload players to with the Turkish transfer window closing today, whilst ESPN add that the Portuguese window will be open to September 22.

Sessegnon has only seen first-team action for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the Europa Conference League qualifiers so far this season, with it looking like the wonderkid will find minutes hard to come by.

A loan would seem like a smart decision, as opposed to letting a player who Spurs invested so much in being left to watch on from the sidelines, but some may have doubts about a move to Turkey.

Unfortunately, Spurs have left themselves stuck as the transfer windows for Europe’s top five leagues have already closed, so it may be a case of capitalising on Fenerbahce interest now or risk having Sessegnon play a minimal role until the January market opens.