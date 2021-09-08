Video: West Ham’s Pablo Fornals nets free-kick stunner in training

West Ham star Pablo Fornals showed his immense quality with a dead ball during this training routine.

Watch below as the classy Spaniard finds the back of the net with a beautiful curling effort from long range, displaying all the natural ability that has made him such a hit during his time at the London Stadium…

The 25-year-old shone at Villarreal before joining the Hammers, and it’s slightly surprising that other clubs failed to notice his potential.

West Ham fans, however, will be delighted that they get to watch this talent week in, week out.

