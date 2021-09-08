The first-half of tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Poland and England ended with drama as there some pushing and shoving between the teams, all seemingly sparked by the actions of Kamil Glik.

As Poland were awarded a free-kick, former Monaco star Glik pinched the throat of Kyle Walker as he argued with the Manchester City star and also tussled with Man United captain Harry Maguire.

Glik and Walker continued to grapple each other as the free-kick came in, leading to the Poland centre-back to protest for another foul. That appears to be what incensed Maguire.

Maguire was left screaming towards the referee and Glik, ultimately having to be held back and cooled down by Walker, Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier at different points of the melee.

Walker gets nipped by Glik and then puts him on the weights when the freekick comes in ? #POLENG pic.twitter.com/rGQmWzvI7J — Hugh Jole (@BremnerPeacock) September 8, 2021

Pictures from ITV and Virgin Media.

VARs also didn’t see Glik’s pinching of Walker’s throat/beard. Bizarre act. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 8, 2021

Both Glik and Maguire were booked by the referee for their roles in this brief melee, it was surprising to see that the VARs didn’t notice – or act on, the pinching/grabbing of Walker’s throat in the first place.