Liverpool couldn’t afford a transfer deal for Patson Daka this summer without selling players first, it has emerged.

Leicester City ended up winning the race for Daka in a £30million deal from Red Bull Salzburg, swooping in ahead of their rivals to get this exciting signing done.

Daka shone in his time in Austria, and now the Zambia international looks like he could be an exciting addition to the Premier League as well.

This could end up being a mistake for Liverpool, however, with Daka likely to have been an upgrade on the out-of-form Roberto Firmino up front, while Sadio Mane also hit a bit of a rough patch last season.

Patson Daka was linked with Liverpool before joining Leicester
Leicester have done well to get this calibre of signing through the door, with Daka likely to be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Jamie Vardy.

The 22-year-old is yet to score for the Foxes but his record at Salzburg suggests he will be highly prolific once he settles in and gets going.

