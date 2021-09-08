£100m Liverpool transfer target excites Reds fans with possible transfer hint

Liverpool reportedly look to have been given a major boost regarding a potential transfer move for Borussia Dortmund and England wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old has shown himself to be one of Europe’s most exciting young talents in recent times, having first burst onto the scene at Championship side Birmingham City.

Loads of top clubs have been linked with Bellingham for a while now, with his form only continuing to improve as he develops his game at Dortmund.

Chelsea were most recently linked with a possible £100million move for Bellingham in the near future, but Liverpool fans have now reacted with excitement on social media as speculation hots up again.

There’s also been plenty of talk about Bellingham’s comments back in the summer, when he named LFC legend Steven Gerrard as one of his heroes, and someone he bases his game on.

In fairness, Bellingham also praised Wayne Rooney as another of his heroes growing up, but he admitted a slight preference for Gerrard due to also being a midfielder.