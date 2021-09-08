Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that Raphinha rejected the chance to play for the Brazilian national team for the first time during this international break.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Leeds and his fine form will no doubt make him a regular for his country at some point in the near future, but he turned them down on this occasion.

Discussing the slightly bizarre situation involving Brazilian-based Premier League players, Radrizzani has revealed that Raphinha put his club first amid the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“We invited him to make a decision and he decided no,” the Italian said.

“He showed great respect for his club and the Premier League in giving up this opportunity to play for his country for the first time,” he added.

Leeds fans will no doubt be pleased with Raphinha’s commitment to the club here, though they’ll surely also hope this doesn’t jeopardise his future opportunities at international level.