Leicester City are expecting to offload midfielder Papy Mendy before the day is out.

Mendy has struggled for game time in the last season or two for the Foxes having fallen down the pecking order following the departure of Claude Puel.

And it now looks as though he will be shipped out to Turkish outfit Galatasaray ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing today.

Though, the move looks set to be a loan one, with Mendy’s agent Yacine Ayad saying, as covered by HITC: “The two clubs are OK.

“But the player must arrive in Dakar during the next few hours.

“It is therefore a race against time for him to arrive in Istanbul before 11.59pm and the end of the Turkish transfer window.”

Mendy has been on international duty with Senegal in Congo, hence the rush to get to where he needs to be ahead of the transfer.

But if all does go well, Mendy should be able to bag himself a shot at regular football ahead of the Turkish window shutting at midnight tonight.