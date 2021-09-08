Liverpool were reportedly keen on a transfer deal for Patson Daka this summer, but needed to sell players quicker for the deal to happen.

The highly-rated Zambia international impressed at Red Bull Salzburg before being snapped up by Leicester City, but it seems Liverpool were also interested in him, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast as he talked through some of the deals that nearly happened this summer.

Romano claims that Liverpool needed to sell Xherdan Shaqiri earlier than they did in order to afford a signing like Daka, but the Switzerland international only ended up leaving for Lyon later in the summer.

This will surely be frustrating for Reds fans to hear, as Daka looks a hugely promising young forward who could’ve given Jurgen Klopp’s side something a little different up front.

Last season was a disappointing one at Anfield, with Liverpool dropping down to third in the Premier League and failing to win any silverware.

Part of that was down to the dip in form from both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, so it’s unsurprising that someone like Daka was considered.

MORE: Liverpool keen on surprise Real Madrid transfer raid

The 22-year-old scored 34 goals in 42 games in all competitions last season, and could end up being a fine purchase for Leicester.

It’s easy to imagine that his quality inside the penalty area could also have been important for Liverpool, though they’ll hope Diogo Jota can stay injury-free this term and he can make more of an impact than he was able to in his first year at the club.