Genk sporting director Dimitri de Conde has made the surprise move of publicly naming Liverpool as someone who could do with signing one of his team’s best players in Paul Onuachu.

The Nigeria international has impressed a great deal in his time in the Belgian league, and it could be that he’ll soon earn himself a big move to a more competitive league.

Liverpool are admittedly short of options up front after a drop in form from key players like Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane last season, while Onuachu scored a hugely impressive 35 goals in 41 games in all competitions last term.

It seems likely that Onuachu could have a role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it may be that Genk are actively looking for a buyer at the moment.

De Conde has taken the slightly unusual step of singling Liverpool out as a potential suitor for Onuachu, telling Het Belang van Limburg that the 27-year-old could have been someone to make an impact as the Reds searched for a goal in their recent 1-1 draw with ten-man Chelsea.

“Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu,” De Conde said.

“He would have scored against 10 men. I’m not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him.”