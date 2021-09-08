Manchester United reportedly had six clubs interested in a transfer deal for Jesse Lingard this summer but turned them all down.

According to the Times, the Red Devils made it clear Lingard was not for sale, despite him being in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, in what looks like a potentially risky move by the club.

Lingard shone on loan at West Ham last season, working his way back into the England fold in the process, though he doesn’t seem much closer to a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It remains to be seen if that changes soon, but it does beg the question as to why United wouldn’t accept any offers for him in what might have been their last chance not to lose him on a free.

Man Utd have plenty of attacking players, having signed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer, so it doesn’t seem particularly likely that Lingard will find it any easier getting into the team now than he did last season.

The 28-year-old looked a great fit for West Ham and it must be disappointing for him and the Hammers supporters that that move could not be made permanent.