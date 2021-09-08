Manchester United are said to have decided on their next big target.

The Reds strengthened significantly in the summer transfer window, signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But they may not be done there, and reports are already emerging, claiming United are in the market for a defensive midfielder.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have already decided to earmark West Ham star Declan Rice as their next major transfer target.

Rice has been regularly linked with a move to Chelsea, but nothing has materialised this summer, just like it failed to last year.

And the England international remains a West Ham player, still under contract until 2024 at the London Stadium.

As reported by a number of outlets, including The Athletic, Rice has a price tag of around £100million, meaning United would have to spend big to get their man.

But they have already demonstrated they are willing to do just that to land their targets.

Whether Rice is actually worth that much and whether he would be worth the money for United remains to be seen.

The Reds do have an ageing core with Nemanja Matic in that midfield, while Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain.

And with that in mind, Rice looks to be a good option, especially given his vast Premier League experience despite being just 22 years of age.

But £100million is more than United have paid for summer signing Sancho, and indeed Varane, which puts the sizable valuation into perspective.