Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio reportedly rejected a transfer offer from Tottenham this summer.

The Spain international has had injury troubles that have seen him fall out of favour at the Bernabeu in recent times, so it wouldn’t have been too surprising to see him move on this summer.

Spurs were apparently keen to snap Asensio up, but Marca claim he turned them and AC Milan down as he wanted to continue to fight for his place in the Madrid team.

The report adds that Real’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti could seek to revive Asensio’s career by changing his position this season.

There’s so much competition for places in attack at Madrid, but Asensio may have more of a chance of playing regularly in midfield.

Ancelotti is supposedly keen to try Asensio in a deeper role, and the 25-year-old does look like he has the qualities to adjust well to that kind of role.

Tottenham fans will no doubt be disappointed, however, as Asensio could have been an important part of their team after the summer departure of Erik Lamela.