Arsenal star Martin Odegaard’s Norway performance even left a statistics company stunned

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has been busy while on international duty.

The midfielder linked up with Norway during the international break, and last night, he played a key role as the Nordic side made easy work of Gibraltar.

Norway won 5-1 to keep their qualification hopes on track, and while he didn’t get on the scoresheet or many any assists, Odegaard racked up as many as 12 key passes.

And Sofascore say that’s more key passes made by any player in an international match by anyone in their database.

Unfortunately for Odegaard, his impressive display was a kept quiet thanks to Erling Haaland’s latest hat-trick.

But Arsenal fans will be delighted to see their new midfielder doing what he does best for his nation in creating.

Odegaard rejoined the Gunners on a permanent deal this summer following an impressive loan spell in the back-end of last term despite initially returning to Real Madrid.

