If there wasn’t already excitement surrounding Charlie Patino at Arsenal, the 17-year-old midfielder who has trained with the first-team, Reiss Nelson has made sure of it with a post on social media.

After Patino captained the Arsenal Under-21s in their EFL Trophy tie against Swindon last night, Nelson has taken to Instagram to caption a post from the youngster with ‘remember the name’.

The midfielder played the entire 90 minutes for the young Gunners against the the League Two side, as the Arsenal Under-21s showed a battling account of themselves but ultimately lost 2-1.

Patino, who has been capped at Under-17s level for England, made the step up to Under-23s action last season, featuring four times in Premier League 2 as he contributed an assist.

The prospect, who can play as a traditional central midfielder or defensive midfielder, has solely featured for the Under-23s and the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy this season.

Reiss Nelson on Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino: "Remember the name"

According to Wheatley, Patino impressed against Swindon, a side who sit fourth in League Two:

Charlie Patino pulling the strings in midfield for Arsenal U21s tonight. Always available and impressive distribution – he's wearing the captain's armband too. Will surely be in contention for the cup tie against AFC Wimbledon on Sep 22.

Predictions from Nelson shouldn’t be taken lightly as it’s been reiterated by Wheatley that he picked out a certain Bukayo Saka as one to ‘watch out for’ all the way back in 2018:

Reiss Nelson tells @David_Ornstein in 2018: "There's only one you should watch out for: and it's Saka." Reiss Nelson in 2021: "[Charlie Patino] remember the name."

Patino sporting the armband last night shows that he’s picked up a key role at reserve level a short space of time, signalling that he may not drop back down to Under-18s action again.

It’s great to see a fellow graduate of Arsenal’s academy in Nelson supporting the next batch of up and coming Gunners talents, his praise has added to the excitement surrounding Patino.

If Patino can continue to impress against professional opposition, as League Two Newport and League One Plymouth also sit in their EFL Trophy group, perhaps a loan move or first-team debut will come about for the midfielder sooner rather than later.