Newcastle United are reportedly facing doubts over the fitness of seven players ahead of this weekend’s clash against Manchester United.

The Magpies are in a mini-crisis ahead of this big game, which is set to see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years.

But that won’t be the main thing on Steve Bruce’s mind this weekend, with Newcastle sweating over the fitness of seven first-team players: Isaac Hayden, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka.

This is far from ideal for NUFC, who are already up against it against big-name opposition, so it will be interesting to see what kind of team Bruce manages to put together for the game.

Newcastle have a poor recent record against the Red Devils, winning just two of their last 13 meetings in all competitions.

The Toon Army could certainly do without such a lengthy injury list at this moment in time.