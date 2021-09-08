Some Premier League stars could be out for both this weekend and the mid-week Champions League action due to a FIFA ruling.

As reported by the Mirror, Brazil have invoked a five-day day ruling which means Brazilian players would not be able to play in either of this weekend’s Premier League games, and some will miss next week’s Champions League fixtures.

The ruling would be brought in against players who were not released by their clubs for international duty for the ongoing international period, though FIFA have been asked by the European Clubs Association to reject the ruling.

A number of players were blocked from travelling for two main reasons, firstly because many were set to visit red list destinations, which would have meant they missed 10 days of action on return due to mandatory isolation, and secondly because CONMEBOL extended the South American international window by two days.

On the back of that, Brazil have moved to punish clubs with the five-day ruling which will brand the players involved ineligible.

It means Liverpool would be without Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho for this weekend’s clash with Leeds as things stand, while Rafinha may miss the game for the Whites.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Fred could miss this weekend’s Premier League clash with Newcastle and Tuesday’s Champions League outing with Young Boys.

Man City could be without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, and Chelsea may have to do without Thiago Silva.

It’s understood the ruling would cover this weekend’s games and up until Tuesday, meaning those who play their Champions League football on Wednesday next week look to be fine to play whether the ruling is eventually enforced or not.