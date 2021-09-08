Real Madrid have officially unveiled their latest signing.

Los Blancos wound up being relatively quiet in the summer window having failed to pull off a deal for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

But they did manage to get one deal over the line, signing talented young Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga for a fee of €31million, according to Transfermarkt.

Camavinga is one of the most highly rated young midfielders in the game, impressing at Ligue 1 level and winning senior France caps at the age of 18.

And Real Madrid decided to avoid a transfer scrap for his signature next summer by paying what they needed to in order to get the deal done this summer.

On the back of that, Camavinga completed his medical and joined in with Real Madrid training for the first time this morning.

And he has now been officially presented with his new number 25 shirt by Florentino Perez.

The midfielder is eligible to play this weekend when Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday in their first home clash at the Santiago Bernabeu for more than a year.

Camavinga has signed a contract until 2027.