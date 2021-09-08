Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell with Manchester United has properly got started now as he returns to training with his old club.

The Portugal international returned to Man Utd from Juventus this summer in an eagerly anticipated move for Red Devils fans and for the Premier League as a whole.

It will be exciting to see such a legendary figure back in English football, and it looks like Ronaldo is getting the work in with his new team-mates as he bids to get back onto the pitch for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as soon as possible.

See below for images of Ronaldo in United’s training gear ahead of this weekend’s game against Newcastle…

Ronaldo should be in line to play for United against the Magpies, but it’s not yet clear if Solskjaer will definitely be throwing him back into the team straight away.

Mason Greenwood has started the season in fine form and surely deserves to start, but one imagines the Theatre of Dreams will at least get the chance to welcome back their hero coming off the bench.