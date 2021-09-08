Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have snubbed the chance to get a photo with an eager Manchester United fan outside the club’s Carrington training ground today.

The Portugal international’s return to Old Trafford is one of the stories of the summer, with the Man Utd fans in an absolute frenzy since his late move back to the club was confirmed towards the end of the transfer window.

See below as this fan waits with a sign asking for a photo with Ronaldo, only for the reporter present to confirm that the 36-year-old drove past them both at high speed, clearly not in the mood for mingling this morning…

? This Manchester United fan really wants a picture with his hero Cristiano Ronaldo outside of the Carrington training ground. pic.twitter.com/RUMIIfFI8I — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ronaldo might not have seen them, in fairness, or might just want a bit of a break from what has undoubtedly been near-constant media attention on him since his big move from Juventus.