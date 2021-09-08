South American giant lays out salary terms for David Luiz

Despite the recent signings of Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, Flamengo’s main goal in the transfer market is the hiring of defender David Luiz.

So far, the club has not presented any proposal but closely monitors the player’s situation, who is free on the market after his contract expired with Arsenal FC in June.

]According to journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, on his Globoesporte (via Bolavip), Flamengo is the big favorite to stay with the defender, even with proposals from clubs in Brazil and abroad.

The report states that Benfica and Olympique de Marseille are two clubs that were interested in David Luiz. However, the presence of two experienced defenders in the Benfica squad, such as Nicolás Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen, makes the deal unfeasible.

Furthermore, the report also details that David Luiz’s salary would not be higher than the forwards. It will be interesting to see if the former Arsenal player wants to agree to these terms reportedly laid out by the South American giant.