“Southgate got what he deserved” – These England fans are furious as key decision comes back to haunt them vs Poland

International Football
Posted by

If you’re hanging on to a narrow lead it doesn’t make sense to throw a few subs on if it risks upsetting the entire shape of the team, but you do expect to see a couple of changes.

It allows fresh legs to come on and help see the game out, if it’s done properly then you can waste a few minutes actually making the changes, and it can allow tired players who might make mistakes to come off the field.

England were only a few minutes away from coming away with all three points tonight, but they were caught with a late equaliser after some static defending in injury time.

Gareth Southgate’s men should still qualify easily as group winners so it might not be a disaster, but the concern has always been that he doesn’t learn from mistakes on the big stage and it could cost England again if they get to another final.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Szymanski scores late equaliser for Poland vs England after quality Robert Lewandowski assist
Video: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz shows great selflessness to allow Timo Werner to get his goal for Germany vs Iceland
Video: Harry Kane smashes England ahead vs Poland with knuckleball strike from long-range

Opinions do seem to be split after this one, but there are a few fans who are not happy with Southgate’s inability to make the right call when things are tight:

 

More Stories Gareth Southgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.