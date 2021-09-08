“Southgate got what he deserved” – These England fans are furious as key decision comes back to haunt them vs Poland

If you’re hanging on to a narrow lead it doesn’t make sense to throw a few subs on if it risks upsetting the entire shape of the team, but you do expect to see a couple of changes.

It allows fresh legs to come on and help see the game out, if it’s done properly then you can waste a few minutes actually making the changes, and it can allow tired players who might make mistakes to come off the field.

England were only a few minutes away from coming away with all three points tonight, but they were caught with a late equaliser after some static defending in injury time.

Gareth Southgate’s men should still qualify easily as group winners so it might not be a disaster, but the concern has always been that he doesn’t learn from mistakes on the big stage and it could cost England again if they get to another final.

Opinions do seem to be split after this one, but there are a few fans who are not happy with Southgate’s inability to make the right call when things are tight:

Why has Southgate not made a sub in that game? — sam eldridge (@sameld) September 8, 2021

Spot on @Emmahayes. #ITVFootball Southgate clueless not bringing on subs for tired legs he as no tactical know where subs are concerned #POLENG #itvsport pic.twitter.com/FTSqW3c980 — George Marsh (@Beatletown) September 8, 2021

Cannot understand why Southgate don't make subs. Was crying out for some fresh legs. — hammersfan (@Hammer_trev) September 8, 2021

Why did Southgate not make any subs?? That’s the umpteenth time he’s done that!! Absolutely crazy ?@GarethSouthgate — Universal Mind Health (@UniversalMindH1) September 8, 2021

Gareth Southgate is absolutely clueless.. 90 minutes and no subs made #POLENG — James (@jamesRichard96) September 8, 2021