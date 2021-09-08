Nuno Espirito Santo has a real headache on his hands with Tottenham Hotspur as it’s emerged that he could be without up to seven first-team players against Crystal Palace, according to the Express.

Key forward Heung-Min Son played the entire 90 minutes for South Korea against Iraq in his nation’s first matchup of the international break, but missed the encounter against Lebanon with a calf injury.

Another starting attacker in Bergwijn is also under question, having been forced off in Holland’s dominant win against Turkey on Tuesday night.

The Express add that promising youngsters Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp both suffered setbacks whilst away with the England Under-21s.

Skipp reportedly picked up a groin injury during the win against Kosovo on Tuesday, whilst Sessegnon suffered a knock in training.

Spurs’ South American trio Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez also seem set for a spell on the sidelines after ignoring the club’s wishes and heading out on duty to red-list countries.

See More: Tottenham will heavily fine their three South American stars for disobeying club instructions during international week

More Stories / Latest News Manager confirms that Arsenal hold option to recall talent from loan spell Ex-Red Devil backs Manchester United misfit to become a regular again Arsenal target €60million La Liga striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Evening Standard report that Lo Celso and Romero boarded a flight to join Colombian teammate Sanchez in Croatia on Monday, with the trio to complete a 10-day training camp.

The Standard’s findings on the training camp indicate that the South American trio will not be in line to return for Spurs until their Premier League clash against rivals Chelsea on Sunday September 19.

This is the last thing that Spurs need after such an encouraging start to the new season, it’s not as thought there at risk of losing rotation players either, Son, Sanchez and Skipp have been starters so far this term.