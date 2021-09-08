A supercomputer has predicted this season’s final Premier League table, and it seems Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United might not really have the desired impact.

If this is at all accurate, then Red Devils fans are going to be very disappointed, with Man Utd predicted to finish fourth in the table, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

Manchester City would still win the Premier League title, with Chelsea projected to be runners-up, while Liverpool would be in third place just ahead of Ronaldo and co.

This isn’t really what United or Ronaldo will be hoping for after this summer’s huge transfer deal, which sees the Portuguese superstar back at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years.

The 36-year-old continues to show himself to be one of the most lethal goal-scorers in world football, and should have a big impact for a United side that finished second last term.

City remain very strong but perhaps lack that same goal threat, so there’s surely a chance of closing the gap this season.