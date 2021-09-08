Tuchel’s vow to Saul that helped Chelsea beat Manchester United to loan signing

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly made a key vow to Saul Niguez as his club won the race for his signature this summer.

Saul ended up joining Chelsea on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid in what looks like a fine move for the Blues to give them more options in midfield.

According to Goal, Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United were also keen on the Spain international, but it seems Tuchel played a big part in talking the player round to moving to Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician supposedly assured Saul that he’d be playing regularly in midfield if he joined the west London giants, rather than swapping roles a lot as he had been doing under Diego Simeone in Madrid.

Saul Niguez will spend the season on loan at Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gareth Bale aims dig at Zinedine Zidane as he discusses Real Madrid return
PHOTOS – Cristiano Ronaldo finally starts training with Manchester United
Two Arsenal youngsters given chance to train with first-team ahead of Norwich City clash

Man Utd are also named by Goal as being one of the clubs in the strongest position to sign Saul, but perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t make quite the same promise to the player.

The 26-year-old could surely have been an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, however, so this could be a move that United live to regret.

One imagines Tuchel and Solskjaer will be among the main managers battling it out for the Premier League title this season, but Saul could give CFC a slight edge if he performs at his best.

More Stories Diego Simeone Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Saul Niguez Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.