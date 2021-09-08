Video: Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger scores a wonderful bullet header for Germany vs Iceland

There are some free-kick deliveries that most teams don’t want to face, but generally speaking, a clipped ball which is drifted towards a player at the far post isn’t a huge problem.

It gives everyone time to get into position and also the chance to get it clear, but Antonio Rudiger had to use every one of his neck muscles here to power it back into the far corner:

Pictures from RTL and beIN Sport

Iceland haven’t been at their best during this qualifying campaign and the entire FA has had to resign due to a sexual assault scandal so they’ve come into this game under difficult circumstances, but they still have the quality to trouble Germany so a win would be big for the visitors tonight..