Video: Chelsea’s Armando Broja scores a thunderous third for Albania vs San Marino

San Marino have improved when it comes to keeping things tight to begin with, but it’s usually a case of several goals going in once the deadlock is broken.

Albania are now on their way to a resounding victory tonight as they’ve gone 3-0 up, and it’s Chelsea youngster Armando Broja who’s scored it with a thunderous striker:

Pictures from European World Cup Qualification

Broja’s goal came either side of strikes from Laci and Hysaj in a ten-minute spell which put the game to bed, and there’s still time for a few more.