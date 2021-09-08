Video: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz shows great selflessness to allow Timo Werner to get his goal for Germany vs Iceland

Obviously, nobody wants their strikers to be missing easy chances on a regular basis, but there is something to be said for a player who’ll keep going despite some tough moments.

It looked like another one of those nights for Timo Werner as he missed an easy open goal for Germany vs Iceland, but he’s bounced back and finally got his goal to make it 4-0 in the final moments:

Respect to Havertz for letting Werner score, Kai could have easily claimed the goal ?? pic.twitter.com/4ggE7Um9OW — Felix ???? (@cfc_felix_) September 8, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport and FIFA World Cup Qualifying

It did look like Kai Havertz had the chance for a “David Nugent” style moment by hammering that home and claiming it at his own, but he does show some great selflessness to allow it to roll in and it means his teammate finally gets his name on the scoresheet.