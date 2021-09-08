Video: Chelsea’s Timo Werner continues to have a nightmare for Germany with a SHOCKING open goal miss vs Iceland

There may still be a school of thought that says Timo Werner just needs a few goals to bring his confidence back, but it’s becoming quite difficult to see how he’ll manage to put that run together.

He had a nightmare for Germany in the loss to North Macedonia as he missed a golden chance before they went on to lose the game, and this miss tonight isn’t much better:

At least Germany are 3-0 up so it won’t alter the result, but it’s still an awful miss.